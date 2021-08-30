In twist at NYC trial, man says R. Kelly sexually abused him

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After several days of testimony from women claiming they were sexually abused by R&B star R. Kelly, a man has testified that Kelly exploited him in the same way. The witness took the stand at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial in New York City on Monday. He claimed the R&B star gave him oral sex after asking what he was willing to do to get help with his own music career. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.