Jamaican reggae legend “Lee Scratch” Perry dies at 85

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican singer and record producer “Lee Scratch” Perry, considered one of reggae’s founding fathers, has died. He was 85. Perry, whose real name is Rainford Hugh Perry, died Sunday at a hospital in Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He noted that Perry was a pioneer of dub music in the 1970s and produced more than one thousand recordings that earned him various nicknames, including “Upsetter” and “Mad Scientist.” Perry previously worked with artists including Bob Marley and the Wailers and is credited for reggae hits including “Dreadlocks in Moonlight,” “City Too Hot,” and “Curly Locks.” He kept producing music until recently.