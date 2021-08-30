Skip to Content
Three Afghan children poisoned by mushrooms picked in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say three Afghan children staying at a refugee center fell ill after eating poisonous mushrooms picked in a forest, with two of them in intensive care. The children and their families recently arrived in Poland after fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They were staying in a center for foreigners in a town near Warsaw. A doctor at a hospital said two boys, aged 5 and 6, faced life-threatening situations while a 17-year-old girl was stable. A spokesman for the Office for Foreigners said,  following the accident, that workers at such centers will advise refugees “not to eat products of unknown origin.”

