US climate envoy in Japan to discuss effort to cut emissions

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. Kerry is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, as well as Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama. Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday and is to fly out Tuesday evening to China for more climate talks — his second trip to the country under President Joe Biden’s administration. In his talks with Koizumi, Kerry is expected to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow in the first half of November.