Google to invest $1.2B in Germany cloud computing program

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Google has announced that it is investing $1.2 billion by 2030 to expand its cloud computing infrastructure in Germany and to increase the use of renewable energy. The Internet giant said Tuesday that it plans to add new cloud computing centers in the Berlin region and in Hanau, a town near Frankfurt. Google said it would purchase more than 140 megawatts of electricity from the German subsidiary of French utility company Engie to operate the data centers. The company says Engie will guarantee that 80% of the electricity comes from carbon-free sources, including a new solar park and 22 existing wind parks in Germany. Google says it aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.