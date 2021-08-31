Judge tosses Trump rollback of clean water safeguards

AP National News

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways across the country. The Biden administration had already taken legal action to undo the rule and says it is working on a new policy. But the Trump-era rollback remained in place in the meantime. That ended Monday when a federal judge in Arizona sided with Native American tribes that challenged the changes. The judge said maintaining the Trump rule “would risk serious environmental harm,” particularly in parts of the Southwest.