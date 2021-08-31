Lawsuit filed over Minneapolis policing ballot question

AP National News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis residents are suing the city over a ballot question that would eliminate the police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, arguing it misleads voters about key aspects of the proposal. Two of the plaintiffs challenging the ballot question are a former City Council member and his wife who oppose the movement to defund the police. Attorney Joseph Anthony wrote in a court petition that the question “hides” information from voters that would help them understand it. City attorneys say they are reviewing the lawsuit. The ballot initiative would ask voters in November to replace the police department with a “public safety department” that would employ licensed peace officers “if necessary.”