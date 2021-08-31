Proposed deal could end fight over 2020 census documents

AP National News

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

A House oversight committee and the Commerce Department have reached an understanding that could resolve a lawsuit filed after the Trump administration ignored subpoenas for records on 2020 census operations. The proposed deal would allow members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and their staffers to review the documents in person. They will be able to take notes but won’t be able to make copies. The House committee had been working with the Commerce Department toward an agreement since January when President Joe Biden took office.