US commits to $60M in aid to Ukraine before WH visit
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting this week between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration said in a notification to Congress that the aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” and because of mortar attacks, cease-fire violations and other provocations. Zelenskky is set to meet Biden on Wednesday as part of a White House visit that the administration hopes will demonstrate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s seizure of Crimea and backing of armed separatists in the country’s east.
