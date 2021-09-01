First set of Justice Dept. agents now wearing body cams

AP National News

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first set of federal agents working for the Justice Department began wearing body cameras under a new policy that reversed a yearslong ban. The agents, who work for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit will begin wearing the cameras for pre-planned operations like arrests and searches on Wednesday. It is the first step under a Justice Department policy enacted earlier this year that requires all of its federal agents to wear body cameras when executing arrest warrants or searching buildings. Only federal agents assigned to the two field offices have currently been assigned the cameras so far.