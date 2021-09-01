Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana

AP National News

By REBECCA SANTANA, MELINDA DESLATTE and JANET MCCONAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four days after Hurricane Ida struck, the storm’s aftermath and progress in recovering from it are being felt unevenly across Louisiana. In New Orleans, power was restored Wednesday to a small number of homes and businesses, city crews had some streets almost completely cleared of fallen trees and debris and a few corner stores reopened. A revamped levee system protected New Orleans from catastrophic flooding after Ida struck on Sunday with 150 mph winds. Outside New Orleans, neighborhoods remained flooded and residents were still reeling from damage to their homes and property.