President’s murder inquiry slow amid Haiti’s multiple crises

AP National News

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — It’s been nearly two months since Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated and the country has suffered a devastating earthquake and a drenching tropical storm. Those natural disasters have deflected attention from the man-made one that preceded them. Add the constant worry over Haiti’s deteriorating security at the hands of gangs and the investigation into Moïse’s killing is fast fading from the public consciousness. Even those still paying attention, demanding accountability and pressuring for a thorough investigation give no chance to the crime’s masterminds being brought to justice in a country where impunity reigns.