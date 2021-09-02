China bans ‘sissy men’ from TV in new crackdown

AP National News

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. The measure adds to official limits this week on children’s access to online games and a campaign to curb what the ruling Communist Party sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities. President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter ruling party control of business, education, culture and religion. The National Radio and TV Administration said TV programs should promote “political literacy” and “love for the party.”