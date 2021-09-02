Denmark starts impeachment trial on ex-immigration minister

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s rarely used Court of Impeachment has gathered to try a former immigration minister accused for a 2016 order to separate asylum-seeking couples when one of the pair was a minor. Inger Stoejberg, who served as integration minister from June 2015 to 2019, appeared Thursday before the court that was convening for the first time in 26 years. Earlier this year, Denmark’s Parliament voted to try Stoejberg after a parliament-appointed commission had said that separating couples in asylum centers was “clearly illegal” and that she had received warnings from her department that the practice was unlawful.