EXPLAINER: What to know about the new Texas abortion law

By PAUL J. WEBER and DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions has Republicans eager to pass identical measures across the country. Lawmakers in Arkansas and Mississippi on Thursday are among those who say the will consider pushing similar bills after the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to move forward for now. It allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting the procedure.