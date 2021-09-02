Jan. 6 riot lawyer’s illness throws wrench in several cases

AP National News

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

A prominent conservative attorney representing more than a dozen defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seriously ill and hasn’t been able to appear in court. Officials say that’s throwing the cases into disarray, and say he sent an associate — who is not a licensed lawyer — to appear before judges in his absence. Attorney John Pierce has not appeared in court for more than a week. On Thursday in one of Pierce’s cases, a judge said he would appoint an attorney who could advise the client after the associate could not say when Pierce might be able to return.