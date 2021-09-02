Life in Louisiana’s boot challenging, adventuresome post-Ida

AP National News

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Since Hurricane Ida, life in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is a mix of frustration and a little adventure. Cowboys are wrangling loose cattle on a highway and residents are navigating gator-infested floodwaters to get home. But thousands more are waiting in long lines for gas and food. On the plus side, no one died during the Category 4 storm in this narrow spit of soggy land southeast of New Orleans. On the down side, thousands of homes are damaged and many lack power and water. No one is sure when things will get back to normal.