Biden directs federal aid to NY, NJ after deadly flooding

AP National News

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved major disaster declarations greenlighting federal aid for people six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by devastating flooding last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. At least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall last Wednesday overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems. Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or swept away as they tried to escape. The storm also spawned several tornadoes. Biden is scheduled to visit New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday to survey storm damage, the White House said. The storm killed at least 27 people in New Jersey and 13 in New York City.