Industry group backs global carbon price for large ships

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — A major maritime industry association has backed plans for a global surcharge on carbon emissions from shipping to help fund the sector’s shift toward climate-friendly fuels. The International Chamber of Shipping said Monday that all vessels trading globally above a certain size should pay a set amount per metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. The group represents over 80% of the world merchant fleet. It didn’t specify what carbon price it would support. The shipping industry is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming and projected to rise significantly in the coming decades.