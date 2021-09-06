Russia blocks Navalny-linked voting website

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have blocked access to a website affiliated with imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny that advises voters on how to undermine the dominant pro-Kremlin party in this month’s parliamentary election. The move by the state communications overseer on Monday continues months of efforts to neutralize Navalny and his supporters. A Russian court outlawed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices as extremist organizations. The ruling in June barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms. Roskomnadzor said it blocked the Smart Voting website “because it is being used to continue the activities and holding events of an extremist organization.”