Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

AP National News

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has gotten a rousing reception from tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital in a show of support for the right-wing leader embroiled in a feud with the country’s Supreme Court. In Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro supporters have crammed the broad Avenue Paulista for a significantly larger rally Tuesday than the one in Brasilia. In Rio de Janeiro, they have gathered on the road alongside Copacabana beach. Critics fear the demonstrations could take a violent turn. Some say they are afraid Bolsonaro could be preparing a tropical version of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.