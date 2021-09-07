Tiananmen vigil leaders defying police arrested in Hong Kong

AP National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Four leaders of the group that organized Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong have been arrested after refusing to cooperate in a national security investigation. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said the four were arrested Wednesday morning. The alliance organized candlelight vigils on the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown on protesters in Beijing in 1989. The vigil has been banned for the past two years, and authorities have cracked down on dissent following mass anti-government protests in 2019. The alliance rejected a request for details of the group’s operations and finances. Police warned that failure to comply could result in a fine and up to six months in jail.