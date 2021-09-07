Skip to Content
AP National News
Trudeau hit by gravel, says it won’t stop how he campaigns

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won’t alter how he campaigns after he and others were hit by gravel thrown by an anti-vaccine protester during the campaign this week.  Trudeau has faced increasingly hostile protests by what he calls “Anti-Vax mobs” ahead of the Sept. 20 election. During a campaign stop in London, Ontario on Monday Trudeau and some journalists were hit by gravel thrown by a protester as he boarded his campaign bus. Trudeau says Canadians are proud of the fact that Canada is not like the United States and he won’t change. 

