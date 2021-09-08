Brazil judge claps back at ‘undemocratic’ Bolsonaro vow
By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Luiz Fux has issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice’s rulings. Fux said said that if Bolsonaro were to disobey a court ruling, or someone else were to do so at his urging, that would constitute a crime. Bolsonaro’s speeches on Tuesday have pitched jurists and politicians into harried discussions about how to prevent the president from further antagonizing the judiciary or riling up his base with incendiary rhetoric.
Comments