Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian law enforcement officials say a gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow has killed two people and injured five others. The blast occurred on Wednesday morning in a nine-story building in the town of Noginsk about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building. Moscow. Authorities said the two fatalities were a man and a woman. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were more people under the rubble.