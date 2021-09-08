North Macedonia: At least 10 die in COVID-19 hospital fire

AP National News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others injured by a fire at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. The incident occurred in the western city of Tetovo, where the facility was set up following a recent spike in infections in the region. Health Ministry officials said injured medical staff and patients along with over evacuees were all being transferred to hospitals in the capital Skopje, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the east.