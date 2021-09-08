Tropical Storm Olaf forms, could rain on Mexico’s Los Cabos

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Olaf has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and forecasters say it could bring rains to the Los Cabos resort area, though it’s unlikely to make a direct hit. The storm was centered about 315 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Olaf is expected to sweep past the tip of the Baja California Peninsula starting Thursday, possibly near hurricane force, and then curve out toward the open Pacific. It’s expected to bring dangerous surf, as well as 1 to 2 inches of rain to the southern Baja.