UK, France grapple with surge in migrant Channel crossings

AP National News

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister is meeting her French counterpart amid a surge in the number of people making risky journeys across the English Channel in small boats. Thousands of migrants have landed on beaches in southeast England in recent days of calm, summery weather, with 785 arriving on Monday alone, according to Britain’s Home Office. More than 12,000 have made the crossing this year. The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the journeys, without much success. French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents the Calais region, said authorities there were doing all they could but they could not patrol the entire coastline and stop all departures