California pushes rules on breath-restricting police holds

AP National News

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would bar police from using certain face-down holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths under a measure headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill expands on the state’s ban on chokeholds in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis policeman. The Assembly gave final approval Thursday on a 50-15 vote. The measure by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson would prohibit police from using techniques that create a substantial risk of what’s known as “positional asphyxia.” They include putting suspects face down, then pressing down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control. Many departments have similar rules but California would be