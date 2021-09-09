Giraffe, football star’s namesake, dies in Louisiana zoo

AP National News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A young giraffe named for a Louisiana football star has died in a zoo in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge zoo says the 20-month-old giraffe was named Burreaux — after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow. The zoo says the giraffe fell ill Tuesday with a sudden onset of symptoms including a severe cough and overall agitation. Zoo officials say an LSU veterinary team has performed a necropsy to find out more about what caused the death. The official results are expected in about 30 days.