LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building

AP National News

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants. The designer hosted about 200 guests on the landmark’s famous Observation Deck with sweeping cityscape views. Smith says he was excited as a New York native to get people out in the world again. Kylie Jenner showed up in her first public appearance since revealing her pregnancy with baby No. 2. She wore a custom Smith catsuit that put her growing belly on display under lace from neck to ankle.