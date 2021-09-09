Missouri man sought in 4 slayings found dead in South Dakota

AP National News

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, has been found dead in South Dakota. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old J.T. McLean, 45 was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car parked at a motel near Dakota Dunes late Wednesday night. McLean is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Allison Abitz, 43, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee. Their bodies were found Aug. 22 at their home south of Columbia. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says McLean was also wanted for the slaying of two other people in Miller County, Missouri.