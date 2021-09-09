Thinner Kim steals spotlight at North Korean parade

AP National News

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In an unusual North Korean parade that showcased military animals and virus workers in hazmat suits in place of ballistic missiles, leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. Experts say Kim’s weight loss is more likely a result of an effort to improve his shape than an indicator of health problems. It may also have a political purpose. Pandemic border closures and international sanctions have Kim facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, and analysts say it has become crucial for him to build an image as a young and vigorous leader who can navigate the country out of trouble.