Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up before sex assault

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former radio station intern says R&B singer R. Kelly kept her locked in a darkened room for days before sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious in 2003. The woman recounted the episode for the first time in public on Thursday at Kelly’s New York City sex trafficking trial. She was the latest in a string of accusers to take the witness stand against Kelly since the trial began on Aug. 18. The 54-year-old Kelly has repeatedly denied accusations that he preyed on several alleged victims during a 30-year career.