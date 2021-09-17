Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

AP National News

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

If you’re seeking an exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, you might not get any help from your clergy person. Some religious groups are telling their clergy not to endorse requests for a faith exemption. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America are saying there is no exemption from any vaccination for religious reasons. They’re telling their priests not to support any requests. Some Catholic dioceses have taken a similar stance, though others are more accommodating. Most major religious groups support the vaccines, but some don’t have policies on exemptions.