Pelé in ‘semi-intensive’ care, daughter says he’s doing well

AP National News

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé took “a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon according to his daughter Kely Nascimento. She said Friday that her father is now “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital. However the Albert Einstein hospital said the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento had returned to intensive care after “a brief breathing instability” Thursday night. Pelé was currently stable in “semi-intensive” care and “continues recovering.” The hospital did not give further details.