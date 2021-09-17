Texan tied to ‘boogaloo’ sentenced to 50 years in prison

AP National News

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who livestreamed threats to kill police was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports that on Thursday, a jury in Bowie County found 38-year-old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson had pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.