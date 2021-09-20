India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October
By SHEIKH SAALIQ and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
NEW DELHI (AP) — India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April. India’s health minister says the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India’s “commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19,” but vaccinating Indians will remain the government’s “topmost priority.” India began exporting vaccines in January but stopped after it was hit by a massive wave of cases. The halt in exports left many developing countries without adequate supplies. Before halting exports, India donated or sold 66 million vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries.
