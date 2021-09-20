Pro-Kremlin party keeps large majority in Russian parliament

AP National News

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ruling party has retained its supermajority in parliament following three days of voting, further cementing President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. Most opposition politicians were barred from running for office and there there multiple reports of ballot violations. The vote has been watched closely for any signs that Putin’s control might slip, however slightly, ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It’s not yet clear whether he will run again then, choose a successor or outline a different path. An obedient parliament will be crucial in that effort. The head of the Central Election Commission confirmed Monday that United Russia has retained the so-called constitutional majority, or two-thirds of the 450 seats.