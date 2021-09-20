UN to world leaders: To curtail warming, you must do more

AP National News

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. Officials report slight but vague signs of encouragement from ongoing talks at the United Nations. For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters, leaders heard pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases. They’ve also been asked to give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. There’s a deadline in just six weeks. That’s the big international climate conference in Scotland. This summer has seen a drumbeat of devastating wildfires, floods, heat waves and hurricanes.