Oklahoma court lifts stays in 2 McGirt-related decisions

AP National News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has lifted stays in two cases it overturned based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state has no jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands by non-American Indians against Native Americans. The court on Tuesday lifted stays of its reversals of the murder conviction of Shawn McDaniel and the child neglect conviction of Victor Castro-Huerta. The ruling comes days after state Attorney General John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme in Castro-Huerta’s case. He argued that the state has concurrent jurisdiction in cases in which the crime was committed by someone who isn’t Native American, although the victim is a member of Cherokee Nation.