Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID-19 case at Capitol

AP National News

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators have been sent home early on the second day of talks to redraw political maps.

The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles.

House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans.

When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon, she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19. Officials were conducting contact tracing and said they would be testing those who had been around the infected person.

But whether Republicans attend Wednesday's 9 a.m. floor session or stage a walkout continues to be unsaid. If Republicans don’t go to the floor of the House the chamber won’t have a quorum - meaning lawmakers wouldn’t be able to proceed with business. Oregon gained a sixth U.S. House seat following the latest census, and the stakes are high for both parties with this round of redistricting.

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, who is now the sole Republican on the three-person House congressional redistricting committee, told The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Monday evening that “all tools are on the table” when asked if Republicans would stage a walkout. As of Tuesday morning, Republican lawmakers were not seen on the House floor and were noticeably missing from the hallways of the Capitol.

The looming deadline to pass new political boundaries — including a new, sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon — is Sept. 27.

