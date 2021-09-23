Croatian police break migrant smuggling gang, arrest 7

AP National News

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have broken a gang that smuggled more than 100 migrants from Bosnia into Croatia and on toward Western Europe, and charged nine suspected members. The suspects are eight Croatian nationals and a Serb, police said in a statement. Seven have been arrested and two remain at large. Thousands of migrants remain stuck in the Balkans while trying to reach wealthy EU countries. Migrants enter Croatia from Bosnia and Serbia before moving further west, and rights groups have repeatedly accused Croatian police of mistreating people caught at the border and illegally sending them back.