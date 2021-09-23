Famed cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
By PETER SMITH
Associated Press
Washington National Cathedral says an artist renowned for his works depicting African American life will design new stained-glass windows with themes of racial justice that will replace ones at the landmark sanctuary with Confederate imagery. The windows by contemporary artist Kerry James Marshall will replace a set that had honored two Confederate generals, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, and had included a Confederate flag. The cathedral removed those windows in 2017, prompted by a larger national reckoning over Confederate imagery and white supremacy. The window openings have been covered with plywood since 2017.
Comments