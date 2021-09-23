Nigerian police arrest 3 suspects in mass school abduction

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say they have arrested three “key suspects” over the abduction for ransom of 121 students from a school in the northern Kaduna state. Assailants had stormed the Bethel Baptist High School on July 5, seizing the students from their hostels. All but 21 of them have been released, including 10 freed last week. Africa’s most populous country has witnessed at least ten mass school abductions in the last year during which more than 1,400 students were taken in total, often in remote areas where there is little security presence.