Philanthropies pledge billions during UN meeting

AP National News

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Bill and Melinda Gates’ private foundation announced Thursday it will spend more than $900 million over the next five years to curb global malnutrition. It’s one of several pledges private donors have announced this week as world leaders gather in New York for the annual U.N. General Assembly. On Wednesday, a coalition of nine foundations said they would collectively spend $5 billion by 2030 to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and sea. Foundations have played a prominent role in supporting the U.N.’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. And experts say they’re choosing to announce initiatives this week to influence the public agenda.