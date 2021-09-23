The AP Interview: Hungary committed to contentious LGBT law

AP National News

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Hungary’s right-wing government is attracting conservative thinkers from the United States who admire its approaches to migration, LGBT issues and national sovereignty. Those are all matters that have put the country at odds with its European partners who see not a conservative haven in Hungary but a worrying erosion of democratic institutions. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said his country would not cede any ground on policies that have led the European Union to penalize it financially and start legal proceedings. The bloc says Hungary is violating its values. But Szijjarto defends his country’s policies.