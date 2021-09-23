Woman with Down syndrome loses UK abortion law challenge

AP National News

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A woman with Down syndrome has lost a court challenge against the British government over a law allowing the abortion up until birth of a fetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 26, and two others argued that part of the Abortion Act is discriminatory. Abortions in England, Wales and Scotland are allowed up till 24 weeks of pregnancy, but terminations can be allowed up until birth if there is “a substantial risk” that if the child were born it would suffer from serious abnormalities. Two judges dismissed the case Thursday, concluding that the legislation aims to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and that of women. The claimants said they will appeal.