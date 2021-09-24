‘BMF’ series explores climb of ’80s drug kingpin ‘Big Meech’

AP National News

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For years, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson kept hearing about two drug kingpin brothers who were embraced by hip-hop culture. Jackson became so intrigued by their rags-to-illegal-riches climb that he developed a series based on their life. Now, he is on the cusp on delivering his new television crime series “BMF,” which premieres Sunday on Starz. The show is based on a true story focused on the 1980s backstory of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who started the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in Detroit.