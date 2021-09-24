Spanish volcano remains volatile, 5 days after eruption

AP National News

TODOQUE, Canary Islands (AP) — A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands continues to produce explosions and spew out lava, five days after it erupted. Two rivers of lava continue to slide slowly down the hillside of La Palma Friday. Authorities say the lava has destroyed almost 400 buildings, including many homes, on the western side of the island of 85,000 people. The lava stretches over 180 hectares and has blocked 14 kilometers of roads. The island’s government said officials had recorded 1,130 quakes in the area over the past week as the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge shook with blasts of molten lava. Authorities haven’t reported any casualties from the eruption.